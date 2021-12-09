Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.
NYSE KFY opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
