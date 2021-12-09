Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NYSE KFY opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.