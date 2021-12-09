Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $258,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,993. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

