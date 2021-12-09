Kryll 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.01 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00003237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $59.03 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00219102 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

