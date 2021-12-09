Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

