Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $71.64. Approximately 19,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 975,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.