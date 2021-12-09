Kylin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Million (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $31.33 million and $1.09 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00219588 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

