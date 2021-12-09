Lattice Token (LTX) Achieves Market Cap of $26.34 Million

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $26.34 million and approximately $562,355.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.74 or 0.08654753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00079973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,308.57 or 1.00112400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

