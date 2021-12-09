Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 10th. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$0.91 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.96. 18,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,602. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

