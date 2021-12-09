Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.01. 161,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.63 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

