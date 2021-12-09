Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.26. 23,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,107. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

