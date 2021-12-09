Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.33) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEMD. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.06) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.06) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

LON GEMD opened at GBX 44.95 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £63.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.85. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.14 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.05).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

