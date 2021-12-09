Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.81) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($23.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.87) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,547 ($20.51).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,564 ($20.74) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,522.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,651.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40. The company has a market capitalization of £27.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.29), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($251,600.58).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

