Liberum Capital Upgrades Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) to Buy

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 950 ($12.60). Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.26) to GBX 1,080 ($14.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 946.71 ($12.55).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 906.60 ($12.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 900.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 889.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 629.80 ($8.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.07).

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 833 ($11.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.28 ($2,386.00).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

