Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Acquires $11,400.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LMB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
