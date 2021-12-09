Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Acquires $11,400.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Laurel J. Krzeminski purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LMB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Limbach by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.