Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Linde by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $330.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.08.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

