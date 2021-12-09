Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25,870 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $28,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $107.13 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.41 and a 1 year high of $108.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

