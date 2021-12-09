Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $919,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $208.99 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

