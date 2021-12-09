LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

