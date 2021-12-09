Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

LOVE opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19.

Get Lovesac alerts:

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lovesac by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.