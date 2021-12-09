Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.08. 19,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,362. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

