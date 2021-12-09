Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 8.2% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $256.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $258.63. The company has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.