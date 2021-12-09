Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.86 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

