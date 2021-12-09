M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 124,761 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $7,558,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $6,937,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at $4,108,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

