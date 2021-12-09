MahaDAO Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00006970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $10.09 million and $496,411.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,152.07 or 0.08627741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00079096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,219.90 or 1.00197836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,007,817 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.