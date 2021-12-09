Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $230.55

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.55 ($3.06) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.26). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.09), with a volume of 299,077 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.61. The firm has a market cap of £125.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Majedie Investments Company Profile (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

