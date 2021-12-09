Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Million

Analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post $12.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.68 million and the highest is $12.80 million. Marchex reported sales of $12.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.36 million to $53.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.90 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHX shares. TheStreet upgraded Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $61,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 828,848 shares of company stock worth $2,081,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.86. Marchex has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.67.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.