Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.