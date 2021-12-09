Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $2,047,500.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.