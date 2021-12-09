Masari (MSR) Tops One Day Volume of $304.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a market cap of $435,272.22 and $304.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.66 or 0.08571658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00318390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.84 or 0.00936566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00078680 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00393993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00278908 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.