Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Tao Levy Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MASI opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.38 and its 200-day moving average is $266.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 44.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth $3,141,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.