Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $92.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Masonite International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $243,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Masonite International by 215.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

