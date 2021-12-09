Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,049,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,068 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $364,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,290,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,618,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $344.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

