Mate (MATE) 1-Day Volume Hits $61,421.00

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Mate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Mate has a total market capitalization of $186,949.37 and approximately $61,421.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.26 or 0.08567149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.23 or 0.99808954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.