MBE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in MGE Energy by 292.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGE Energy by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley cut MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,094. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.