MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,193 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 11.2% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period.

DGRO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,809. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $54.48.

