MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after buying an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,879,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 782,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.