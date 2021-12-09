McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $259.58 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $262.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

