McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.35 to $22.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.33. McKesson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.350-$22.950 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.33.

MCK stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.14. 14,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,937. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $232.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

