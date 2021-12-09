McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27.

