McNamara Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $255.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

