McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 81,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 115.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

