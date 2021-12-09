Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Medpace reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $213.65 on Monday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $84,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,787 shares of company stock worth $11,818,657 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

