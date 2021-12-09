megaBONK (MBONK) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,211.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $181,623.10 and $8,211.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007246 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

