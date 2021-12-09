Members Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.98. 99,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,701,643. The company has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

