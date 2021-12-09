Members Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,091. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

