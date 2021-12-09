Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $945,694.31 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $945,694.31 and approximately $651.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

