Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €255.00 ($286.52) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

