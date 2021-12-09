Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,236 shares of company stock valued at $40,780,278. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.