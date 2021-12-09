Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 86,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,630,048. The company has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

