Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 71,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

